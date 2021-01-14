UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Friday: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Friday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 08 to 10 degree centigrade, with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather with misty or foggy condition is likely to prevail across Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

23 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

29 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

41 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.