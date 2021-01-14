Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Friday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 08 to 10 degree centigrade, with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather with misty or foggy condition is likely to prevail across Sindh during the next 24 hours.