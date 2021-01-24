Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Monday: Met Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 08 to 10 and 25 to 27 degree centigrade, respectively with 30 to 40 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather was likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog was expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.