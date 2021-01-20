UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Thursday: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Thursday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 11 to 13 degree centigrade, with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

22 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

18 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

18 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

23 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.