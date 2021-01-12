UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Cold, Dry Weather On Wednesday: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Wednesday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 06 to 08 degree centigrade, with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province of Sindh. However misty or foggy conditions is likely in upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

