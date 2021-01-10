UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Cool, Dry Weather On Monday: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Karachi to experience cool, dry weather on Monday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday predicted cool and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain 06 to 08 degree centigrade in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Fog is likely in Ghotki, Khairpur, Sukkur and Larkana while cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

