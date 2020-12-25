Karachi to experience cool, dry weather on Saturday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cool and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 9 to 11 degree centigrade with 35 to 45 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold/very cold and dry weather with misty/foggy morning in plane areas is likely to prevail over the Province.