Temperature that crossed the 38 degree centigrade mark in Karachi Saturday may lead towards a fresh bout of heatwave, first during the current year, on Sunday as the port city may also experience a lull in its much cherished sea breeze, says the weather forecast for next 24 hours

Citizens have thus been advised to remain indoors and take all the more care of social distancing they are practicing amidst the fear of COVID-19.

They have also be suggested to ensure increased intake of fluid, particularly water and fresh juices, and to avoid heavy and rich food.

Senior microbiologist and researcher, Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi dispelling the impression that warm weather may deter the coronavirus said it would persist in the environment, however, its transmission could be slowed.

"This is because that due to weather conditions people themselves resort to social distancing and practices that avert spread of the infection," she commented.

People in general were urged to remain cautious and not to take any unnecessary risk that may expose them to avoidable health conditions.