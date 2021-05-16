UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Heatwave From Tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Karachi to experience heatwave from tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) spokesperson Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said Karachi city would experience another spell of heatwave from May 17 with rising temperature 40 degree centigrade to 42 degree.

Talking to APP, Spokesman informed PMD has also issued an alert for the convenience for common public.

He said heatwave would persist till May 18 in Karachi city and it's adjoining areas.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 40 degree to 43 degrees,he added.

He said eastern and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather.

Spokesman advised people to remain stay at their homes.

