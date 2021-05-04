UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Experience Hot, Humid Weather On Wednesday: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Karachi to experience hot, humid weather on Wednesday: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

