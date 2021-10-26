Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two years: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that progress has been made on 100 Millions of Gallons water per day (MGD) projects and the people of Karachi will get this water in the next two years.

He was talking to media persons on the occasion of inauguration of new road to be constructed near Port Qasim Chowrangi here, said a statement.

He said that in the public-private partnership meeting, consultation was held on desalination plant and progress was made on 100 MGD water projects. In the next two years, this water will be available to the people of Karachi, he said.

The Administrator said that boundary wall and infrastructure of Zulfiqarabad oil terminal will be further improved at a cost of Rs 280 million.

The Administrator Karachi said that Sindh government has fulfilled another promise made to the transporters.

The construction of new road at Port Qasim will facilitate the transportation of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad parking terminal, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the road from National Highway to Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal has been completed in a short span of three months at a cost of Rs 30 million.

He said that the length of the road is 1.25 km, the width of the road near the intersection is 65 feet and the width is 45 to 55 feet. This road will improve traffic flow, he added.

To a question, Barrister Murtaza said that he wanted to constitute an independent board of philanthropists to run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Director General Technical Services Shabiha Al Hasnain Zaidi, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur and others were also present on the occasion.