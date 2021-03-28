Karachi to grip in heatwave from coming week: Spokesman PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said heatwave would likely to persist in Karachi city with maximum temperature 40 degree centigrade in day time.

Talking to APP, the spokesman urged people to stay at homes particularly in day time.

He said heatwave would continue for further five to six days more.

He advised people to drink lots of water before going out their homes.

If anything required on urgent basis then go outside otherwise stay at homes would be better,he added.

