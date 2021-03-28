UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Grip In Heatwave From Coming Week: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Karachi to grip in heatwave from coming week: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said heatwave would likely to persist in Karachi city with maximum temperature 40 degree centigrade in day time.

Talking to APP, the spokesman urged people to stay at homes particularly in day time.

He said heatwave would continue for further five to six days more.

He advised people to drink lots of water before going out their homes.

If anything required on urgent basis then go outside otherwise stay at homes would be better,he added.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

1 hour ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.