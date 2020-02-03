Karachi to have another US funded state-of-the-art school: USAID Mission Director

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Local students in Karachi will have a new school for their education this year, thanks to an on-going partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sindh government.

USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen and Sindh Minister for Labor, Information and Archives, Saeed Ghani, here on Monday, inaugurated the Yousuf Goth school in Gadap Town.

Approximately 600 local students will study and benefit from the modern classrooms and facilities at the school, scheduled to be functional in April this year.

"The partnership between the U.S. Government and Sindh has already resulted in improved quality of education in the province's public schools," said Mission Director Koenen during a formal ceremony.

The US official was confident that children in Sindh, who receive free education in state-of-the-art schools, will grow up to become the next generation of the country's engineers, doctors, teachers, and entrepreneurs.

Saeed Ghani expressed his appreciation for the U.

S. government's strong support in modernizing education in Sindh and reiterated the province's strong and ongoing partnership with USAID.

Sindh Education Secretary, Ahsan Ali Mangi, as well as other officials representing the U.S. and provincial governments also attended the event.

There was also a significant presence of local community leaders, teachers, students, and parents on the occasion.

This is the latest school built with the support of USAID's worth Rs. 25 billion ($159.2 million) under the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP).

The U.S. Government is supporting the construction of 112 modern school buildings in nine districts of Northern Sindh and five towns of Karachi.

In addition to constructing schools, SBEP aims to increase and sustain student enrollment in Primary, middle, and secondary public schools in Sindh.

SBEP also supports the government's reforms in education, community mobilization, public-private partnerships, and improving reading competencies of students.