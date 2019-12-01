Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday said that fair weather with cool night for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 14 to 16 and 25 to 27 degrees centigrade, respectively, in the city over the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours. However, fog is likely to prevailin upper Sindh during morning time on Monday.