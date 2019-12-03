UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Have Fair Weather With Cool Night On Wednesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:59 PM

Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast that fair weather with cool night is expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast that fair weather with cool night is expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 and 28 to 30 degrees centigrade, respectively, in the city over the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the provinceof Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Lukashenko to Meet With Putin by End of Week After ..

28 seconds ago

China to further boost electric, smart car sales

30 seconds ago

Imran stands matchless: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ..

31 seconds ago

North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls Dialogue on De ..

34 seconds ago

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

13 minutes ago

Rental houses under Pak Post need up-gradation

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.