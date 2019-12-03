Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast that fair weather with cool night is expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 15 to 17 and 28 to 30 degrees centigrade, respectively, in the city over the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the provinceof Sindh during the next 24 hours.