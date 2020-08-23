UrduPoint.com
Karachi To Receive Sporadic Rain Till Tuesday, Says PMD

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Karachi to receive sporadic rain till Tuesday, says PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The met office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Sunday as the monsoon low persists over eastern Sindh Sporadic rainfall will continue till Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

A monsoon low persists over eastern Sindh with another low pressure area prevailing over central India.

Under influence of these systems widespread rain/thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sanghar, Hyderabad and Karachi districts, and almost all the places in rest of Sindh till August 25, according to the PMD forecast.

Sea breeze still not restored in Karachi due to the monsoon low. The city will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather, which could turn into rain and thundershowers with a few heavy falls at afternoon or evening, the met office said.

