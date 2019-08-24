Karachi To Remain Mostly Sunny On Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :As per weather forecast for Sunday the Karachiites may expect a mostly sunny day with temperature to range between 28 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade.
The day time temperature may feel like 34 degrees centigrade due to humidity around 67% and chances of precipitation to be no higher than two percent.
Humidity that is quite peculiar to the coastal city remained 67% on Saturday too with temperature as low as 27 degree centigrade and as high as 30 degree centigrade but felt like 34 degreescentigrade.