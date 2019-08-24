UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Remain Mostly Sunny On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Karachi to remain mostly sunny on Sunday

As per weather forecast for Sunday the Karachiites may expect a mostly sunny day with temperature to range between 28 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :As per weather forecast for Sunday the Karachiites may expect a mostly sunny day with temperature to range between 28 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade.

The day time temperature may feel like 34 degrees centigrade due to humidity around 67% and chances of precipitation to be no higher than two percent.

Humidity that is quite peculiar to the coastal city remained 67% on Saturday too with temperature as low as 27 degree centigrade and as high as 30 degree centigrade but felt like 34 degreescentigrade.

Related Topics

Weather May Sunday

Recent Stories

British official offers to support literary activi ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Intelligent Traffic Systems&#039; expansion ..

10 minutes ago

ICCI calls for launch of micro credit schemes for ..

9 minutes ago

Bodies of couple found in Karachi

9 minutes ago

Judge Arshid Malik alleged video case: LHC summons ..

4 minutes ago

Appointments of EC members made on merit: SAPM

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.