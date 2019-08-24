Karachi to remain mostly sunny on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :As per weather forecast for Sunday the Karachiites may expect a mostly sunny day with temperature to range between 28 degrees centigrade to 30 degrees centigrade.

The day time temperature may feel like 34 degrees centigrade due to humidity around 67% and chances of precipitation to be no higher than two percent.

Humidity that is quite peculiar to the coastal city remained 67% on Saturday too with temperature as low as 27 degree centigrade and as high as 30 degree centigrade but felt like 34 degreescentigrade.