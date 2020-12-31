UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Traffic Police Announce Traffic Arrangements For New Year's Eve

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:15 PM

Karachi traffic police announce traffic arrangements for New Year's eve

The Karachi Traffic police on Thursday announced traffic arrangements to facilitate the masses on New Year's eve

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic police on Thursday announced traffic arrangements to facilitate the masses on New Year's eve.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Karachi Traffic Police said that people will head to various recreational places like Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, and Sea View on the night between December 31, and January 01, 2021, on New Year's eve.

No road is being closed for the public in this regard and only one-way traffic will run from McDonald's restaurant to the Village hotel.

The public is requested to observe the traffic rules while heading to these recreational places and do not violate one-way, fast lanes, and traffic lanes.

All heavy traffic such as water tankers, dumpers, trailers, and trucks will not be allowed to enter the city from 6 p.m until the traffic returns to normal.

No parking will be allowed on the roads include Sea View Road, Main Shara-e-Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road, and M.T.Khan Road.

Strict legal action will be taken against riding motorcycles without helmets, use of broken silencers, or without silencers, or violating the traffic rules. The violators will be charged for negligent or reckless driving, and they will be handed over to the local police for further legal action.

The public is urged to drive following the traffic rules to avoid inconvenience and trouble to others.

The people may also contact the Traffic Police Helpline in 1915 for any further traffic assistance.

Besides, Traffic Police WhatsApp no. 0305-9266907, Sindh Police Radio Channel FM-88.6 may also be used to get the latest traffic information.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Water Hotel Road Traffic Korangi Bagh January May December National University From WhatsApp P

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

24 minutes ago

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pa ..

26 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

13 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.