KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic police on Thursday announced traffic arrangements to facilitate the masses on New Year's eve.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Karachi Traffic Police said that people will head to various recreational places like Clifton, Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, and Sea View on the night between December 31, and January 01, 2021, on New Year's eve.

No road is being closed for the public in this regard and only one-way traffic will run from McDonald's restaurant to the Village hotel.

The public is requested to observe the traffic rules while heading to these recreational places and do not violate one-way, fast lanes, and traffic lanes.

All heavy traffic such as water tankers, dumpers, trailers, and trucks will not be allowed to enter the city from 6 p.m until the traffic returns to normal.

No parking will be allowed on the roads include Sea View Road, Main Shara-e-Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road, and M.T.Khan Road.

Strict legal action will be taken against riding motorcycles without helmets, use of broken silencers, or without silencers, or violating the traffic rules. The violators will be charged for negligent or reckless driving, and they will be handed over to the local police for further legal action.

The public is urged to drive following the traffic rules to avoid inconvenience and trouble to others.

The people may also contact the Traffic Police Helpline in 1915 for any further traffic assistance.

Besides, Traffic Police WhatsApp no. 0305-9266907, Sindh Police Radio Channel FM-88.6 may also be used to get the latest traffic information.