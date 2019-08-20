UrduPoint.com
Karachi Traffic Police Campaign: 4826 Drivers, Riders Challaned

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:44 PM

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride and One-way or Wrong Way" challaned around 4826 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one way and not wearing helmets and recovered Rs. 870,150 in terms of fine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride and One-way or Wrong Way" challaned around 4826 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one way and not wearing helmets and recovered Rs. 870,150 in terms of fine.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 1123 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic Police issued 822 tickets, City 763, Central 330, East 432, Korangi 253, West 1,361 and Malir 459 on the campaign.

While 2 drivers were arrested for violation of Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

Meanwhile, the civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed the hope that it will help save lives of motorcyclistsin case of any accident.

