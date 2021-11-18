UrduPoint.com

Karachi Traffic Police Challan 31242 Minor Drivers, Confiscate 29532 Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:41 PM

The Karachi Traffic Police challaned 31242 minor drivers and imposed Rs 15621000 fine while confiscated 29532 vehicles during September 02 to November 17, in connection with a special drive against the minor drivers, their parents and owners of the vehicle

As many as 17340 challans were issued to the parents or vehicle owners for giving permission to minor drivers and fines of Rs 17340000 were imposed, said a spokesperson of the Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday.

The drive against the minor drivers was carried out by the Traffic police across the metropolis in compliance of the orders of the High Court of Sindh.

