Karachi Traffic Police challan 3507 violators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday claimed to have challaned around 3507 violators of traffic laws and recovered Rs 7,59,150 in terms of fine during its special campaign titled "One-Way, Tinted Glasses and Without license.

" According to a spokesman of traffic police, the police arrested 224 drivers under section 279 PPC and Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

District South Traffic Police issued 471 tickets, City 401, Central 593, East 197, Korangi 228, West 1257 and Malir 360.