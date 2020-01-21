UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Traffic Police Challan 3507 Violators

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:26 PM

Karachi Traffic Police challan 3507 violators

Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday claimed to have challaned around 3507 violators of traffic laws and recovered Rs 7,59,150 in terms of fine during its special campaign titled "One-Way, Tinted Glasses and Without license."

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday claimed to have challaned around 3507 violators of traffic laws and recovered Rs 7,59,150 in terms of fine during its special campaign titled "One-Way, Tinted Glasses and Without license.

" According to a spokesman of traffic police, the police arrested 224 drivers under section 279 PPC and Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

District South Traffic Police issued 471 tickets, City 401, Central 593, East 197, Korangi 228, West 1257 and Malir 360.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Fine Vehicle Traffic Korangi Malir

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

27 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

42 minutes ago

Egypt Plans to Produce 700,000 Bpd of Oil, Keep Bo ..

23 seconds ago

RCSP chairman calls on housing minister

24 seconds ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrest motorbike ..

27 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad visits stalls set up ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.