Karachi Traffic Police Challan 9579 Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:54 PM

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday challaned around 9579 vehicles and recovered Rs 2.2 million in terms of fine during special campaigns titled "no helmet -no ride", one-way, tinted glasses and without license violations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday challaned around 9579 vehicles and recovered Rs 2.2 million in terms of fine during special campaigns titled "no helmet -no ride", one-way, tinted glasses and without license violations.

According to a spokesman of traffic police, the traffic police arrested 62 drivers under section 279 PPC and motor vehicle ordinance (MVO).

Most of the cases were reported in district south. Traffic police issued 1605 tickets included City 950, Central 1064, East 633, Korangi 505, West 1890 and Malir 505 during the special campaigns.

