UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Traffic Police Issues 5170 Challans To Violators Of Traffic Rules

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:47 PM

Karachi Traffic police issues 5170 challans to violators of traffic rules

The Karachi Traffic Police issued 5,170 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine on the drivers during the operation against the violators of traffic rules and regulations, till 5 p.m. on May 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police issued 5,170 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine on the drivers during the operation against the violators of traffic rules and regulations, till 5 p.m. on May 29.

The drivers of the vehicles which were challaned including 565 for violation of ban on pillion riding and 26 cars and 875 rickshaws for carrying more than two passengers, said a spokesperson to the Traffic police Karachi on Friday.

He said that further action was being taken against the violators of law.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Fine Vehicles Traffic May

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

1 hour ago

Five key points on European Tour golf ahead of its ..

3 minutes ago

US Manned Spacecraft Launch May See Further Weathe ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Prime Minister Calls for Boosting Trade, ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Emilia-Romagna Against Sardinia's Proposal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.