Karachi Traffic police issues 5170 challans to violators of traffic rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police issued 5,170 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine on the drivers during the operation against the violators of traffic rules and regulations, till 5 p.m. on May 29.

The drivers of the vehicles which were challaned including 565 for violation of ban on pillion riding and 26 cars and 875 rickshaws for carrying more than two passengers, said a spokesperson to the Traffic police Karachi on Friday.

He said that further action was being taken against the violators of law.