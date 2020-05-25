Karachi Traffic police officials share Eid greetings with families of martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Officials of Karachi Traffic Police visited the houses of police martyrs here to share Eid-ul-fitr greetings with their families on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-fitr.

Senior Superintend of Police (SSP) Traffic, District Central Ijaz-ud-Din visited the house of Constable Sultan Shaheed and greeted Eid to his family, said police officials on Monday.

Appreciating the sacrifices of the martyrs of the police, he said though martyrs are not present among us, but their courage and bravery in the line of duty would always be a part of our memories.

All the DSPs Traffic Police district Central visited the houses of the martyrs and presented sweets to their families and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

DSP Traffic Liaquatabad Syed Jaffar Abbas, DSP North Nadeem Farooqi and DSP Traffic Gulshan Afzal Noor Khan visited the houses of martyrs to share joy and happiness of Eid with the families.

The SDPOs and SHOs of district Central also visited families of Shaheed police officials of District Central Karachi on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

All the police officials distributed cash Eidi, gifts and sweets among the children and families members of martyrs as well as share Eid greetings with them on the occasion of holy festival Eid-ul-Fitr.