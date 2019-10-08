Karachi Traffic police sets up Anti Encroachment Squad

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Karachi police established the Anti Encroachment Squad in the seven districts of Metropolis.

The squad under the supervision of SSP will remove the encroachments with the help of other civic authorities to clear the traffic flow, said a spokesman of the DIG Traffic Karachi on Tuesday.

The Traffic police has also launched a crackdown against the smoke emitting vehicles include buses, mini buses and seven and nine seater rickshaws.