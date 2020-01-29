UrduPoint.com
Karachi Traffic Police's Special Campaign; 4562 Challaned

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

Karachi Traffic police's special campaign; 4562 challaned

The Karachi traffic police Wednesday challaned around 4562 citizens and recovered Rs 829,900 in terms of fine under its special campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi traffic police Wednesday challaned around 4562 citizens and recovered Rs 829,900 in terms of fine under its special campaign.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, as many as 112 drivers were arrested under Section 279 of PPC.

The district-wise stats were as, in District South 581 tickets, City 547, Central 722, East 345, Korangi 306, West 1689 and Malir 372.

