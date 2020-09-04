Karachi transformation plan devised: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Friday the transformation plan for the Karachi city was devised after detailed discussion with the Sindh government and every plan is being shared with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said no one should give negative statement on the transformation plan as it has become the hope for the people of Karachi as well as for the entire province.