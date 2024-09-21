Karachi Transforms Into Global Cultural Melting Pot From Sept 26-30: Ahmad Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) President of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that 'World Culture Festival Karachi' was all set to take place from September 26 to October 30.
"It is a significant step in promoting cultural diplomacy and showcasing Pakistan's commitment to peace and unity," he added.
"Karachi is set to become a global cultural melting pot from September 26 to October 30, Ahmad Shah said this during his interview with a private news channel.
"This transformation is likely part of the 'World Culture Festival Karachi', which will bring together 35 countries to showcase their rich cultural heritage," he added.
"The festival will feature a diverse range of cultural activities, including music, dance, art and food from participating countries," he said.
"This event will not only promote cultural exchange but also foster unity and understanding among nations,"
"Expect mesmerizing performances by artists from 35 countries, showcasing their traditional music, dance and theater with cheap rate tickets," he mentioned.
Collaborating with renowned musicians, dancers, visual artists, and performers, the festival aims to promote cross-cultural understanding, peace, and harmony, he said.
"Participating countries include China, India, Japan, UK, France, Australia, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, UAE, Germany, Egypt, South Africa, and the USA, among others.
The event will take place at various Karachi venues, including the Pakistan Arts Council, National Museum, Karachi Expo Centre and Beach Luxury Hotel, with tickets available online and at the venue," he added.
"The Sindh government is taking a groundbreaking initiative by hosting a 35-day festival, a first-of-its-kind event
globally," Ahmad Shah highlighted.
"With the government's full support, the festival promises to be an extraordinary experience, featuring an array of captivating activities, including mesmerizing folk music performances, stunning dance shows, art exhibitions, craft fairs, and delectable food festivals," he assured.
"The event will provide a platform for local 350 artisans, musicians and craftsmen to display their talents and connect with global audiences," he added.
"To ensure its success, the government has mobilized all necessary resources, infrastructure, Security and logistics, making this festival a beacon of Sindh' s cultural resurgence and a testament to its warm hospitality," he said.
"By hosting this unique event, Sindh is poised to set a new benchmark for cultural festivals worldwide and
will prove to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country," he concluded.
