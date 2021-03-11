UrduPoint.com
Karachi Two Ports Handled Over 92 Mln Tons Of Cargo: Ali Zaidi

Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that our two Ports in Karachi handled over 92 million tons of cargo, which kept the economy churning. In a tweet, he said "Globally, while Ports scaled down their operations or closed shop all together".

