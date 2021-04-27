UrduPoint.com
Karachi Union Of Journalists Delegation Met Secretory Information Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Karachi Union of Journalists delegation met Secretory Information Sindh

A delegation of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) met with Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Secretary Information, Sindh Government here at his office on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) met with Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Secretary Information, Sindh Government here at his office on Tuesday.

KUJ's delegation comprised of President Aijaz Ahmed, General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, Vice Presidents Lubna Jerar and Nasir Sharif, Treasurer Yasir Mehmood, Jawaid Khattak and Syed Hassan Abbas.

KUJ's members of executive council had a comprehensive discussion with the Secretary Information and presented a detailed document of their recommendations.

KUJ Vice President Lubna Jerar gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary on KUJ's recommendations.

The Secretary Information agreed on several points and said the Sindh government wants to make a strong law for the protection of journalists and media, adding that the government is holding a series of discussions with all stakeholders to addresses all important concerns of the media.

KUJ's delegation stressed on the protection of journalists' financial, constitutional and professional rights, reiterating that after the 18th Amendment the Sindh Government has complete authority to provide complete protection to journalists and media workers working in Sindh.

