Karachi University And SZABIST Awards For President Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:47 PM

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has been honored by the renowned universities of the country for his invaluable services in the field of Art and literature

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has been honored by the renowned universities of the country for his invaluable services in the field of Art and literature.

In the prestigious ceremony, Sheikh Ul Jamia Karachi awarded Muhammad Ahmad Shah the most prestigious award of Karachi University “Nishan Jamia”.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah thanked the faculty and students of Karachi University for their hospitality and said that Karachi University is our mother of knowledge and the honor given by her will be very dear to me because this university and its teachers enabled me to receive the most prestigious honor Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) nominated Arts Council, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, as a member of the Board of Trustees (SZABIST).

