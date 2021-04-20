Karachi University announces LLM (Previous) Annual Exam-2019 result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Controller Examination, Karachi University Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain on Monday announced that 66 out of 131 students were declared successful in LLM (Previous) Annual Examinations-2019.

According to the results, 131 students appeared in the examinations, 66 students were declared successful while 65 students failed. The success rate was 50.38 percent.