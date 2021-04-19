UrduPoint.com
Karachi University Announces Result Of B.P.ED Annual Examination 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:21 PM

Karachi University announces result of B.P.ED annual examination 2020

Controller of Examination, Karachi University Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain on Monday announced that Muhammad Hamza secured first, Abdul Karim second while Sadia Noor bint Nooruddin third position, in Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.E.D) Annual Examinations-2020

Total 22 students appeared in the examination, out of them eight got first division and six bagged second divisions while the overall success rate in the division was 63.64 percent, said a statement on Monday.

P.E.D) Annual Examinations-2020.

Total 22 students appeared in the examination, out of them eight got first division and six bagged second divisions while the overall success rate in the division was 63.64 percent, said a statement on Monday.

