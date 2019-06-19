UrduPoint.com
Karachi University Asks BPEd Students To Submit Exam Forms By June 28

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Karachi University students eligible to appear for Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Annual Examinations-2019 are advised to deposit examination fees worth Rs.6,750 along with their respective forms by June 28

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Karachi University students eligible to appear for Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Annual Examinations-2019 are advised to deposit examination fees worth Rs.6,750 along with their respective forms by June 28.

The Controller Examinations, University of Karachi, Professor Dr M Arshad Azmi in a statement here on Wednesday said the university has also introduced online payment facility for students enabling them to download examination forms and fee voucher from the official website of the University (www.uok.edu.pk) and submit it at any branch of UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP or Sindh Bank Limited.

He, however, advised intending candidates registered with physical education and training institutions affiliated with KU to attach fee payment voucher along with relevant documents and examination forms through their respective colleges.

Moreover, students enrolled for KU's BPEd program 2013 or earlier were announced to be also eligible for Exams-2019 by paying Rs.

3000 as a fine in addition to normal exam fee.

Such students would give papers as per existing syllabus, said the KU Controller of Examinations.

