Karachi University Employees Welfare Association Elections held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mulazimeen Ittehad clinched all top positions including executive members of Karachi University ( KU ) Employees Welfare Association Elections 2019-21.

According to Chief Elections Officer Muhammad Saleem Abid, M. Farhan Khan from Mulazimeen Ittehad had been elected as President securing 800 votes. Safeer Muhammad and Kamran Inam clinched the Vice President post with 748 and 734 votes respectively.

Ubaid Ullah Khan got elected as General Secretary with 734 votes while Muhammad Shafiq and Raja Mohsin Ashfaq Bhatti got elected as the Joint Secretaries with 737 and 734 votes respectively.

Ehtesham ur Rehman Siddiqui secured as the Finance Secretary with 736 votes while Syed Waqar got elected as Publicity Secretary securing 734 votes.

Amjad Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Ubaid Ur Rehman, Zahid Iqbal, Amjad Masih, Muhammad islam, Muhammad Saleem & Umer Qureshi were elected in the executive body.