UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University Employees Welfare Association Elections Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

Karachi University Employees Welfare Association Elections held

The Mulazimeen Ittehad clinched all top positions including executive members of Karachi University (KU) Employees Welfare Association Elections 2019-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Mulazimeen Ittehad clinched all top positions including executive members of Karachi University (KU) Employees Welfare Association Elections 2019-21.

According to Chief Elections Officer Muhammad Saleem Abid, M. Farhan Khan from Mulazimeen Ittehad had been elected as President securing 800 votes. Safeer Muhammad and Kamran Inam clinched the Vice President post with 748 and 734 votes respectively.

Ubaid Ullah Khan got elected as General Secretary with 734 votes while Muhammad Shafiq and Raja Mohsin Ashfaq Bhatti got elected as the Joint Secretaries with 737 and 734 votes respectively.

Ehtesham ur Rehman Siddiqui secured as the Finance Secretary with 736 votes while Syed Waqar got elected as Publicity Secretary securing 734 votes.

Amjad Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Ubaid Ur Rehman, Zahid Iqbal, Amjad Masih, Muhammad islam, Muhammad Saleem & Umer Qureshi were elected in the executive body.

Related Topics

Karachi University Post All From Top

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

58 minutes ago

Runaway Terrorists From Syria, Iraq Flock to South ..

2 minutes ago

All N. Korean Workers to Leave Russia by December ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi Visual Studies Annual Degree ..

3 minutes ago

Galyat in grip of severe cold after two days snowf ..

10 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs Minister for re-boosting of ship ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.