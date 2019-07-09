Karachi University (KU) Announces B.Com (part I) Results For Year 2018
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Karachi University (KU) here on Tuesday announced results for B.Com (Part-I) regular candidates for year 2018 with a pass percentage of 17.85.
According to details shared by university's examination department 10,229 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 1,836 were declared pass and 8,403 fail.