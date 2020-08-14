Karachi University Music Society Releases National Song "Zameen-e-Watan"

Office of the Students' Advisor's Music Society, Karachi University (KU) released their third national song "Zameen-e-Watan" on the occasion of 74rd Independence Day of the country, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Office of the Students' Advisor's Music Society, Karachi University (KU) released their third national song "Zameen-e-Watan" on the occasion of 74rd Independence Day of the country, here on Friday.

The song "Zameen-e-Watan" was prepared by the student of University of Karachi belonging to various department working together in the Karachi University Music Society, said a spokesperson.

The song is available at the Karachi University's official facebook page http:www.facebook.com/kutimes The lawn in front of the new Administration Building was decorated with national flags, balloons of green and white colors depicting the colors of national flag to celebrate the auspicious national event in the wake of Independence Day.

The KU observes the Independence Day with promise to work hard to develop stronger and prosperous Pakistan with prayer for the freedom of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.