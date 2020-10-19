Karachi University, Pink Pakistan Trust organizes free breast cancer assessment medical camp

The Founder and President of the Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi said that our motive is to promote awareness regarding breast cancer and there is no better platform like the University of Karachi which represents all segments of society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Founder and President of the Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi said that our motive is to promote awareness regarding breast cancer and there is no better platform like the University of Karachi which represents all segments of society.

She was addressing at a free medical camp organized by the University of Karachi and Pink Pakistan Trust at Karachi University Clinic. More than 10 doctors participated in the camp and provided awareness while diagnosing students, faculty members and other staff from breast cancer.

She observed that there are an estimated 40,000 fatalities every year due to breast cancer. One out of every eight women suffers from this fatal disease which includes our country too. Awareness is a vital way to fight this disease.

"Illiteracy and poverty are the prime causes of delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer. It is so unfortunate that women from cities hesitate in conducting tests for breast cancer." Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that early diagnosis is the only cure to this deadly disease. He mentioned that this is a dilemma of our society that people neglect if women talk about this disease, it is our collective responsibility to not ignore but take good care of such an affected person. The universities are the best platforms to promote the awareness regarding breast cancer and its cure.

"Thousands of students studying in varsities play a vital role in promoting breast cancer awareness. I would like to commend the efforts of Dr Zubaida Qazi and her team, Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali and his team for successful holding of this medical camp".

Earlier, Professor Emeritus Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari said that we need to seriously research this fatal disease on how it is spreading rapidly and its eradication. He said that modern medicines and end of fear regarding this fatal disease must be done. He added that this is such an amazing imitative of Karachi University and Pink Pakistan Trust.

Dr Faria Usman from Pink Pakistan Trust said that 34,000 new cases are diagnosed every year of breast cancer and 16,000 deaths are reported in our country. The chances of survival increase with early detection of the disease.

Dr Kausar Abbas from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre said that the purpose of this medical camp was to promote awareness regarding this disease. "It is increasing rapidly in the country and we need to promote its awareness rather than ignoring it."Dr Sadaf Nasir from Liaquat National Hospital said that we need to take breast cancer as a disease rather than ignoring it. "Women tend to ignore the symptoms which are dangerous and ultimately fall victim to the disease."