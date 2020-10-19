UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University, Pink Pakistan Trust Organizes Free Breast Cancer Assessment Medical Camp

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

Karachi University, Pink Pakistan Trust organizes free breast cancer assessment medical camp

The Founder and President of the Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi said that our motive is to promote awareness regarding breast cancer and there is no better platform like the University of Karachi which represents all segments of society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Founder and President of the Pink Pakistan Trust Dr Zubaida Qazi said that our motive is to promote awareness regarding breast cancer and there is no better platform like the University of Karachi which represents all segments of society.

She was addressing at a free medical camp organized by the University of Karachi and Pink Pakistan Trust at Karachi University Clinic. More than 10 doctors participated in the camp and provided awareness while diagnosing students, faculty members and other staff from breast cancer.

She observed that there are an estimated 40,000 fatalities every year due to breast cancer. One out of every eight women suffers from this fatal disease which includes our country too. Awareness is a vital way to fight this disease.

"Illiteracy and poverty are the prime causes of delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer. It is so unfortunate that women from cities hesitate in conducting tests for breast cancer." Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that early diagnosis is the only cure to this deadly disease. He mentioned that this is a dilemma of our society that people neglect if women talk about this disease, it is our collective responsibility to not ignore but take good care of such an affected person. The universities are the best platforms to promote the awareness regarding breast cancer and its cure.

"Thousands of students studying in varsities play a vital role in promoting breast cancer awareness. I would like to commend the efforts of Dr Zubaida Qazi and her team, Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali and his team for successful holding of this medical camp".

Earlier, Professor Emeritus Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari said that we need to seriously research this fatal disease on how it is spreading rapidly and its eradication. He said that modern medicines and end of fear regarding this fatal disease must be done. He added that this is such an amazing imitative of Karachi University and Pink Pakistan Trust.

Dr Faria Usman from Pink Pakistan Trust said that 34,000 new cases are diagnosed every year of breast cancer and 16,000 deaths are reported in our country. The chances of survival increase with early detection of the disease.

Dr Kausar Abbas from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre said that the purpose of this medical camp was to promote awareness regarding this disease. "It is increasing rapidly in the country and we need to promote its awareness rather than ignoring it."Dr Sadaf Nasir from Liaquat National Hospital said that we need to take breast cancer as a disease rather than ignoring it. "Women tend to ignore the symptoms which are dangerous and ultimately fall victim to the disease."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cure Nasir Women Breast Cancer Karachi University All From Best

Recent Stories

Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as ..

26 minutes ago

Govt evolves multiple strategy to tackle the effec ..

2 minutes ago

Saeed Afridi expresses grief over accident in Umer ..

2 minutes ago

Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for students

2 minutes ago

Afghan Military Says 19 Taliban Militants Killed i ..

2 minutes ago

Trump-Biden Race Most Important Election to Over 7 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.