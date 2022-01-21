Karachi University Postpones Annual Convocation 2020-21
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 07:28 PM
Due to some unavoidable situation, the Annual Convocation 2020-21 of Karachi University, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday (January 22), has been postponed
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Due to some unavoidable situation, the Annual Convocation 2020-21 of Karachi University, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday (January 22), has been postponed.
According to a notification issued here on Friday, the new date of the convocation will be announced later.