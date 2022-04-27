UrduPoint.com

Karachi University Suicide Attack: BZU Tightens Security Apparatus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) administration beefed up the security apparatus at entry and exit gates following the Karachi University's suicide attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) administration beefed up the security apparatus at entry and exit gates following the Karachi University's suicide attack.

A spokesperson for BZU said on Wednesday that more security guards have been increased at all check posts located outside boys' and girls' hostels.

He stated that security staff was keeping vehicular record of entry and exit in the university, adding restrictions have been placed on movement of seven foreign students studying at BZU.

Spokesperson also quoted security In charge, Zahid Iqbal, who apprised that entry of auto rickshaws were temporarily barred within the varsity and armed guards were assigned to do the continuous patrolling.

Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) were also conducting search operations in boys' hostels and at other places, he concluded.

