Karachi University To Inaugurate 1st Online Resources Room On June 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Karachi University to inaugurate 1st online resources room on June 18

The department of Public Administration, Karachi University will inaugurate first online resources room on June 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The department of Public Administration, Karachi University will inaugurate first online resources room on June 18.

It was revealed in the statement issued here on Thursday.

The online opening ceremony of the project titled "Promoting the Development of Communities through Mutual and Social Sciences Research" will be held at the Department of Public Administration.

The project will be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

According to Principal Investigators of the project Dr.

Tehmina Faisal and Dr. Mustafa Haider, the project is being launched under the US-Pakistan Universities Partnership Grant Program 2020-2022 through US education Fund for Pakistan.

It should be noted that the project includes six different universities like Iqra University, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Mehran University of Engineering Technology Jamshoro, Women's University Swabi, International Islamic University Islamabad and Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology.

