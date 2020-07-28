Karachi University verifying marksheets, certificates

Karachi University (KU) controller of examinations, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Monday said that students, who were willing to get verification of their marksheets and certificates, were directed to send their relevant documents along with the duly filled form and a copy of fee voucher paid in the banks through any courier service to the office of controller of examination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Karachi University (KU) controller of examinations, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Monday said that students, who were willing to get verification of their marksheets and certificates, were directed to send their relevant documents along with the duly filled form and a copy of fee voucher paid in the banks through any courier service to the office of controller of examination.

The detail of fee schedule and form were available at www.uok.edu.pk, said a statement.

Dr Zafar said that students could pay fees in any branch of United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Sindh Bank, Habib Bank Limited.

He mentioned that verified documents could be collected from the counter located on the ground floor of the Examination Department from 11am to 2pm. He mentioned that students should share a complete residential address along with the contact number in their form.

He said that students must wear face masks and adopt standard operating procedures as per the directives of Sindh government when they came to collect their documents from the university.