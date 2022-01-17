Karachi University,SZABIST honors President Arts Council Ahmad Shah

UrduPoint.com

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has been honored by the renowned universities of the country for his invaluable services in the field of Art and literature

In a ceremony, Sheikh Ul Jamia Karachi awarded Muhammad Ahmad Shah the most prestigious award of Karachi University "Nishan Jamia", said a statement on Monday.

Ahmad Shah thanked the faculty and students of Karachi University for their hospitalityand said that the university and its faculty enabled him to receive the most prestigious honor.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) nominated Arts Council, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, as a member of the board of Trustees (SZABIST).

