Karachi Was Used As A 'fuel Of Power': PTI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:05 PM

Karachi was used as a 'fuel of power': PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi has said that all the rejected parties of the metropolis are today speaking up for the rights of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi has said that all the rejected parties of the metropolis are today speaking up for the rights of the city.

'Karachi was used as a fuel of power', the PTI Karachi chapter said this in a communique issued here on Monday.

This is not a new way to use the city.

The PTI Karachi said that those who called Karachi as its land behaved with her like a step-mother.

PTI gave political guidance to the youth of the city and it lived in the heart of the Karachiites.

Processions and rallies could not take away the mandate of PTI. The issues of Karachi for the first time were being resolved through a big package by PTI-led government, the PTI statement added.

