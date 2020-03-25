UrduPoint.com
Karachi Water And Sewerage Board Committed To Facilitate People : MD KW&SB

Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:28 PM

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board committed to facilitate people : MD KW&SB

Complaints related to drainage and water supply are being resolved by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board through automatic machines and manpower in various areas of the city on immediate basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Complaints related to drainage and water supply are being resolved by Karachi Water and Sewerage board through automatic machines and manpower in various areas of the city on immediate basis.

The KW&SB under the supervision of Managing Director Asadullah Khan is making all out efforts to facilitate the masses in the lockdown, said a spokesperson of the KW&SB on Wednesday.

The employees of different sections including bulk, electrical and mechanical department, water distribution division are performing duties in alternate shifts.

More than 160 pumping stations, filter plants, laboratories, sewer cleaning equipment and services workshop divisions are working as per their routine operations.

Water is being also supplied through hydrants and tankers to the city as well as to Quarantine centres at the suburbs at government rates, the spokesperson said.

Citizens are also registering their complaints to the complaints centers through phone, which are being resolved on priority basis, he noted.

