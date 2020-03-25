UrduPoint.com
Karachi Water And Sewerage Board Releases Pension Of Ex-employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), on Wednesday released pension to all retired employees despite financial constraints.

The concerned departments of the KW&SB have released pension to all retired employees in view of the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to pay pension to former employees by March 25, said a spokesperson of Water Board.

Meanwhile, Managing Director KW&SB Asadullah Khan has directed the officials concerned to take appropriate measures to ensure payment of monthly salaries to on-duty staffers by first of April.

