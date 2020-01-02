Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Restores "Rural Area Circle" For Rural Population

The meeting of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday decided to restore "Rural Area Circle" for provision of safe drinking water to the rural population of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The meeting of Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB), chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday decided to restore "Rural Area Circle " for provision of safe drinking water to the rural population of the metropolis.

The meeting after detailed discussion decided to dissolve committees including Infrastructure, Finance and Revenue of the Boards and approved the formation of new committees for enhancement of the performance and capabilities of KWSB in public interest.

The MD, KWSB Asadullah Khan briefed the meeting about the ongoing water and sewerage projects.

The meeting was attended among others by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Secretary Local Bodies Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani.