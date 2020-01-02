UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Restores "Rural Area Circle" For Rural Population

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:07 PM

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board restores

The meeting of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday decided to restore "Rural Area Circle" for provision of safe drinking water to the rural population of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The meeting of Karachi Water & Sewerage board (KWSB), chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday decided to restore "Rural Area Circle" for provision of safe drinking water to the rural population of the metropolis.

The meeting after detailed discussion decided to dissolve committees including Infrastructure, Finance and Revenue of the Boards and approved the formation of new committees for enhancement of the performance and capabilities of KWSB in public interest.

The MD, KWSB Asadullah Khan briefed the meeting about the ongoing water and sewerage projects.

The meeting was attended among others by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Secretary Local Bodies Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Nasir Circle

Recent Stories

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

11 seconds ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

13 seconds ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

14 seconds ago

Ghani's Office Says US Ambassador's Remark on 'Com ..

4 minutes ago

Julian Castro, only Latino in 2020 White House rac ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar hopes tha ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.