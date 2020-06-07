UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Wears Deserted Look On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Karachi wears deserted look on Sunday

KARACHI, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :A deserted look prevailed in most parts of the megapolis on Sunday as authorities further tightened the lockdown ensuring that relevant rules were equally followed in the residential areas along with downtown.

Provincial government as part of its COVID-19 control approach had decided to impose absolute lockdown during weekend in all cities and towns of Sindh yet a somewhat lukewarm response was noticed on part of many of the Karachiites on Saturday.

Citizens supportive of the government decision had held city administration responsible for the scenario as there was no vigilance mechanism in most of the neighborhoods to see that social cum business activities remained suspected in the truest sense.

They complained that no meaningful efforts were made to ensure shops, other than groceries, pharmacies and stores selling milk / dairy products remain closed across the megapolis.

"I am much relieved to see that law is being implemented and also that a better sense has also finally prevailed among most of the stakeholders," said Dr Khalid Khan, a senior medical practitioner.

Almost no traffic flow was noticed on major thoroughfare across Karachi since Sunday morning, as public transport had already been called off for two consecutive days, whereas residents themselves, unlike yesterday, avoided bringing out their motorcycles and cars on the road.

"They knew that could be challaned as traffic cops were also deputed in areas other than those usually registered being thronged by citizens," said Malka Abbas.

Many of the conscientious inhabitants of the port city talking to APP said concerted and meaningful efforts were urgently required, at every level, to help inculcate civic sense among vast majority of the people who have adopted it as their home.

"We generally lack sense of social responsibility and the concept of mutual respect," commented Dr Haider Abbas, a retired university teacher.

According to him the current situation is painful but there are also all possibilities to convert the same into opportunities whereby people may come together and help themselves turning themselves into a respectable and law abiding community.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Road Traffic Same May Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

36 minutes ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

51 minutes ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Indonesia announces 672 new COVID-19 cases, 50 dea ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.