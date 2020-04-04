Karachi west zone police arrest 30 accused, recover arms, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 30 including a proclaimed offender, a drug peddler and two for possessing unlicensed arms

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The West Zone police during last 24 hours arrested 30 including a proclaimed offender, a drug peddler and two for possessing unlicensed arms.

The police also recovered two pistols, five rounds, 70 grams Charas, a mobile phone and Rs 1000 cash, besides huge quantity of gutka/mawa from their possession, according to spokesman for DIGP-West.

The police also recovered two stolen motorbikes from the arrested. Cases have been registered against all arrested and further investigations underway.