Karachi West zone police arrests drug peddlers

District West Police on Monday arrested seven accused for their alleged involvement in street crimes, drug trafficking and motorcycle lifting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :District West Police on Monday arrested seven accused for their alleged involvement in street crimes, drug trafficking and motorcycle lifting.

According to the police sources, the accused were identified as Amir Hassan, Kamran, Bilal Hassan, Ismail, Amir Rafiq, Daniel and Abu Bakar.

He said that illegal weapons, narcotics and stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.