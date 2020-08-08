UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Witnesses Intermittent Spells Of Moderate To Heavy Rain On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Karachi witnesses intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain lashed in various areas of Karachi and its suburbs during last 24 hours.

Though the prevailing weather in the city remained cloudy throughout the day, but few areas remained sunny following warm and humid conditions in such places.

Spells of heavy falls with winds turned the mercury down in the port city and people enjoyed the weather after very hot and humid weather conditions for long.

Major areas of the city including M.A.Jinnah Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shahra-e-Faisal were mostly clear for traffic as local administration along with the provincial bodies supervised de-watering drive.

Power outages was also reported from various areas.

The Meteorological department recorded widespread rain at its different observatories in Karachi during the last 24 hours including Masroor Base 68.50mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 60.0mm, Saddar 50.0mm, Kemari 49.8mm, PAF Faisal Base 47.0mm, Nazimabad 44.6mm, Airport old area 40.8mm, Landhi 37.5mm, Gulistan e Johar 35.5mm, Surjani 35.

0mm, Jinnah International Airport Karachi 28.8, Saadi Town 25.2mm and North Karachi 23.9mm.

The office also forecast widespread rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta Divisions and at scattered places in Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas & Sh Banazirabad divisions for next 24 hours.

Friday's monsoon low now lies over Northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Southern Sindh that may cause rain or thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta districts and at scattered places in rest of Sindh districts during the next 24 hours, met office reported.

Sea Conditions are still persist and likely to get rough to very rough and fishermen are advised to remain careful till the morning of August 09, the Met Office said.

The weather warning issued on Saturday pointed out that heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad, therefore all the concern authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Road Traffic Alert Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta Badin Gulshan Landhi Saddar Gulistan May August All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

41 minutes ago

DG Military Lands & cantonment Board visits Sargod ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities i ..

21 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 58 - R ..

21 minutes ago

Number of wounded from Beirut blast rises to 6,000 ..

21 minutes ago

Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drai ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.