Karachi witnesses intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain lashed in various areas of Karachi and its suburbs during last 24 hours.

Though the prevailing weather in the city remained cloudy throughout the day, but few areas remained sunny following warm and humid conditions in such places.

Spells of heavy falls with winds turned the mercury down in the port city and people enjoyed the weather after very hot and humid weather conditions for long.

Major areas of the city including M.A.Jinnah Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shahra-e-Faisal were mostly clear for traffic as local administration along with the provincial bodies supervised de-watering drive.

Power outages was also reported from various areas.

The Meteorological department recorded widespread rain at its different observatories in Karachi during the last 24 hours including Masroor Base 68.50mm, Gulshan e Hadeed 60.0mm, Saddar 50.0mm, Kemari 49.8mm, PAF Faisal Base 47.0mm, Nazimabad 44.6mm, Airport old area 40.8mm, Landhi 37.5mm, Gulistan e Johar 35.5mm, Surjani 35.

0mm, Jinnah International Airport Karachi 28.8, Saadi Town 25.2mm and North Karachi 23.9mm.

The office also forecast widespread rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta Divisions and at scattered places in Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas & Sh Banazirabad divisions for next 24 hours.

Friday's monsoon low now lies over Northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Southern Sindh that may cause rain or thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta districts and at scattered places in rest of Sindh districts during the next 24 hours, met office reported.

Sea Conditions are still persist and likely to get rough to very rough and fishermen are advised to remain careful till the morning of August 09, the Met Office said.

The weather warning issued on Saturday pointed out that heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad, therefore all the concern authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.